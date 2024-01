Iconic central California restaurant, Pea Soup Andersen's, closes. 1 location remains A beloved roadside restaurant in central California has closed its doors. We hear what made Pea Soup Andersen's special. Another location in Santa Nella, Calif., is still open.

