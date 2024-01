Israeli mother keeps hope alive that her son, held hostage by Hamas, will be freed Alon Ohel was taken hostage on Oct. 7 in a village near Gaza, his family recently held a concert in the hopes that he might hear it.

Middle East Israeli mother keeps hope alive that her son, held hostage by Hamas, will be freed Israeli mother keeps hope alive that her son, held hostage by Hamas, will be freed Listen · 3:50 3:50 Alon Ohel was taken hostage on Oct. 7 in a village near Gaza, his family recently held a concert in the hopes that he might hear it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor