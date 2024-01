Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan to coach the NFL's Chargers Harbaugh celebrates his first college football championship by going back to the NFL. He's headed to LA to coach the Chargers. He said he'll always be a loyal Wolverine to his Ann Arbor alma mater.

Sports Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan to coach the NFL's Chargers Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan to coach the NFL's Chargers Listen · 0:27 0:27 Harbaugh celebrates his first college football championship by going back to the NFL. He's headed to LA to coach the Chargers. He said he'll always be a loyal Wolverine to his Ann Arbor alma mater. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor