How the war between Israel and Hamas widened into a regional conflict New York Times correspondent David Sanger says that Iran and its proxies are posing new challenges: "We're seeing outbreaks of low-level but highly damaging conflict all over the region."

Middle East How the war between Israel and Hamas widened into a regional conflict How the war between Israel and Hamas widened into a regional conflict Listen · 38:19 38:19 New York Times correspondent David Sanger says that Iran and its proxies are posing new challenges: "We're seeing outbreaks of low-level but highly damaging conflict all over the region." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor