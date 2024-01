How the U.S. military is factoring into expanding conflict in the Middle East The U.S. military is being drawn into dangerous flashpoints in the Middle East after Israel invaded Gaza. Iraq faces pressure to expel U.S. forces, which have been attacked by Iran-backed militias.

Middle East How the U.S. military is factoring into expanding conflict in the Middle East How the U.S. military is factoring into expanding conflict in the Middle East Listen · 7:19 7:19 The U.S. military is being drawn into dangerous flashpoints in the Middle East after Israel invaded Gaza. Iraq faces pressure to expel U.S. forces, which have been attacked by Iran-backed militias. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor