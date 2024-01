Microsoft joins other tech companies slashing jobs, laying off 1,900 employees Dozens of tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, TikTok and Meta, are slashing jobs. It's the latest sign that Silicon Valley is still trying to adjust from the boom times of the pandemic.

Business Microsoft joins other tech companies slashing jobs, laying off 1,900 employees Microsoft joins other tech companies slashing jobs, laying off 1,900 employees Audio will be available later today. Dozens of tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, TikTok and Meta, are slashing jobs. It's the latest sign that Silicon Valley is still trying to adjust from the boom times of the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor