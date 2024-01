No, alligators aren't frozen. They're just brumating Last week, it was so cold in Beaumont, Texas — with lows of 18 degrees Fahrenheit — that alligators across the area were found frozen underwater, while still breathing.

Animals No, alligators aren't frozen. They're just brumating No, alligators aren't frozen. They're just brumating Listen · 1:21 1:21 Last week, it was so cold in Beaumont, Texas — with lows of 18 degrees Fahrenheit — that alligators across the area were found frozen underwater, while still breathing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor