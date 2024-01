Trump testified in his own defense in defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll Former President Trump, in brief testimony in the defamation trial brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll, insisted that he stood by his previous recorded statement and didn't intend to harm Carroll.

