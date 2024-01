Demand for minerals sparks fear of mining abuses on Indigenous peoples' lands Many deposits for minerals used in EV batteries and solar panels are on or near lands of Indigenous groups. Native communities worry about repeats of past mining abuses, but there may be solutions.

National Demand for minerals sparks fear of mining abuses on Indigenous peoples' lands Demand for minerals sparks fear of mining abuses on Indigenous peoples' lands Audio will be available later today. Many deposits for minerals used in EV batteries and solar panels are on or near lands of Indigenous groups. Native communities worry about repeats of past mining abuses, but there may be solutions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor