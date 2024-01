A pineapple symbolizes the tense relationship between China and Taiwan The alleged Chinese theft of an exclusive new pineapple cultivar from Taiwan is prompting questions about how far Beijing will go to coerce Taiwan — and who really owns the food we eat.

