South Africa's case for preventing genocide in Palestine; plus, why people love cults

Enlarge this image toggle caption Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

This morning, the International Court of Justice shared a decision on South Africa's genocide case against Israel. The courts found sufficient evidence that it's "plausible" that Israel has committed acts of genocide in Gaza and ruled that Israel must prevent genocidal attacks. Earlier this week, host Brittany Luse sat down with South African journalist Redi Tlhabi to look at the context of this story and lay out how the histories of Israel and South Africa factor into this moment.



Then, Brittany chats with Professor Poulomi Saha about America's obsession with cults. With so many shows choose from, cult documentaries could now be seen as their own genre. But what might our fascination with cults reveal about society's shortfalls?

This episode was produced by Alexis Williams and Corey Antonio Rose, with additional support from Barton Girdwood and Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Stacey Abbott and Robert Rodrigues. Fact-checking support came from Susie Cummings and Barclay Walsh. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.