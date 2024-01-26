The News Roundup For January 26, 2024

The path to victory for GOP hopefuls not named Donald Trump is growing slimmer. The 45th president walked away winner of both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is now looking to her home turf in the Palmetto State to give her an edge against her former boss.

The United Auto Workers union endorsed the campaign of President Joe Biden this week and the president and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first rally in Virginia.

Looking to the world of entertainment, the cast and crew of box office hit "Barbie" found themselves in an ironic position. Actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, were not nominated for an Academy Award. But Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in last summer's box-office blockbuster was nominated for best supporting actor.

Meanwhile, family members of some of the approximately 130 hostages still held captive by Hamas stormed a finance committee meeting in Israeli Knesset on Monday. This week talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt remain underway for deal calling for a two-month pause in fighting.

After weeks of a stalemate in Congress, lawmakers are inching toward an agreement for more funding of the Ukraine war in a deal worth some $60 billion. There's still a chance the agreement is scuppered over border funding.

Turkey's parliament voted this week to approve Sweden's bid to join NATO. Now, Hungary's government is the last hurdle the Sweden must clear to gain full membership to the bloc.

