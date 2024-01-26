Accessibility links
The News Roundup For January 26, 2024 : 1A The path to victory for GOP hopefuls not named Donald Trump is growing slimmer. The 45th president walked away winner of both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire GOP primary.

The United Auto Workers union endorsed the campaign of President Joe Biden this week and the president and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first rally in Virginia.

Meanwhile, this week talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt remain underway for deal calling for a two-month pause in fighting.

Turkey's parliament voted this week to approve Sweden's bid to join NATO. Now, Hungary's government is the last hurdle the Sweden must clear to gain full membership to the bloc.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

The News Roundup For January 26, 2024

The News Roundup For January 26, 2024

Listen · 1:26:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909906/1227283543" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Swedish Flag on a diplomatic vehicle at the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia. Martin Ollman/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Ollman/Getty Images

Swedish Flag on a diplomatic vehicle at the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia.

Martin Ollman/Getty Images

The path to victory for GOP hopefuls not named Donald Trump is growing slimmer. The 45th president walked away winner of both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is now looking to her home turf in the Palmetto State to give her an edge against her former boss.

The United Auto Workers union endorsed the campaign of President Joe Biden this week and the president and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first rally in Virginia.

Looking to the world of entertainment, the cast and crew of box office hit "Barbie" found themselves in an ironic position. Actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, were not nominated for an Academy Award. But Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in last summer's box-office blockbuster was nominated for best supporting actor.

Meanwhile, family members of some of the approximately 130 hostages still held captive by Hamas stormed a finance committee meeting in Israeli Knesset on Monday. This week talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt remain underway for deal calling for a two-month pause in fighting.

After weeks of a stalemate in Congress, lawmakers are inching toward an agreement for more funding of the Ukraine war in a deal worth some $60 billion. There's still a chance the agreement is scuppered over border funding.

Turkey's parliament voted this week to approve Sweden's bid to join NATO. Now, Hungary's government is the last hurdle the Sweden must clear to gain full membership to the bloc.

Find more of our programs online.