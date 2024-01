Remembering Peter Schickele, the satirical composer behind P.D.Q. Bach Claiming to be a musicologist, the composer and arranger performed premieres of "newly unearthed" works by the nonexistent Bach. Schickele died Jan. 16. Originally broadcast in 1985.

