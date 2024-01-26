Tom Hollander says he got an 'Avengers' check meant for fellow actor Tom Holland

Actor Tom Hollander has a successful career, but sometimes he's mistaken for fellow actor Tom Holland, including by their once-shared talent agency that accidentally sent Hollander a box-office bonus intended for Holland. The check was seven figures. Hollander told "Late Night" host Seth Meyers it was the most money he'd ever seen. Now, I, too, share my name with a famous actor, but I've never accidentally gotten any of his money, just adoring fan tweets meant for him.

