Actor Tom Hollander is sometimes mistaken for fellow actor Tom Holland Their once-shared talent agency sent Hollander a box office bonus check intended for Holland. The check was 7 figures. Hollander told Late Night host Seth Meyers it was the most money he'd ever seen.

