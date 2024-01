Oklahoma may soon replace NYC as home to the tallest building in the U.S. Architects in Oklahoma City revealed plans to expand the construction of a new skyscraper called Legends Tower to a height of 1,907 feet — an homage to the year Oklahoma officially became a state.

National Oklahoma may soon replace NYC as home to the tallest building in the U.S. Oklahoma may soon replace NYC as home to the tallest building in the U.S. Listen · 0:27 0:27 Architects in Oklahoma City revealed plans to expand the construction of a new skyscraper called Legends Tower to a height of 1,907 feet — an homage to the year Oklahoma officially became a state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor