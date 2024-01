The International Court of Justice orders Israel to immediately protect Palestinians The International Court of Justice concluded it is "plausible" that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza. But the court did not call for a ceasefire.

Middle East The International Court of Justice orders Israel to immediately protect Palestinians The International Court of Justice orders Israel to immediately protect Palestinians Listen · 4:10 4:10 The International Court of Justice concluded it is "plausible" that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza. But the court did not call for a ceasefire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor