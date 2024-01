The Boeing 737 Max 9 is flying again. But the company's reputation isn't Grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes return to the sky on Friday. But Boeing's reputation will take a lot longer to repair. Industry analysts say concerns about quality will continue to haunt the company.

