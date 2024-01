NASA's Mars helicopter retires after almost 3 years on the planet After almost three years on the Red Planet and 72 flights into the thin Martian atmosphere, NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter is ending its mission due to a broken rotor blade.

Space NASA's Mars helicopter retires after almost 3 years on the planet