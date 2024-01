Holocaust Remembrance Day rings different after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack Holocaust Remembrance Day comes annually, but this year it hits differently because of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. More Jews were killed that day than on any single day since the Holocaust.

Religion Holocaust Remembrance Day rings different after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack Holocaust Remembrance Day rings different after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack Audio will be available later today. Holocaust Remembrance Day comes annually, but this year it hits differently because of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. More Jews were killed that day than on any single day since the Holocaust. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor