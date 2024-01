A dip in unauthorized border crossings has left a California migrant encampment empty The community of Jacumba, in California, has been overwhelmed with migrant encampments — as many as a thousand people in dire humanitarian conditions. A few weeks ago, locals say, something changed.

A dip in unauthorized border crossings has left a California migrant encampment empty