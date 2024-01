The court was tense today as jury ordered Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million A jury has ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for ruining her credibility when he called her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.

National The court was tense today as jury ordered Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million The court was tense today as jury ordered Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million 3:52 A jury has ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for ruining her credibility when he called her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor