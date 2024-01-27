Best Of: Tracee Ellis Ross / Racism In Medicine : Fresh Air Tracee Ellis Ross co-stars in the new movie American Fiction, which is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture. For eight seasons, she starred in the ABC comedy series Black-ish. Ross played the mother, Bow, and she worked with the writers to make sure her character wasn't just what she calls "wife wallpaper." She spoke with Tonya Mosley about those roles.



Also, Dr. Uché Blackstock talks about her new book, Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons With Racism In Medicine.



Maureen Corrigan reviews the debut novel Martyr! from Iranian American poet Kaveh Akbar.

Fresh Air Best Of: Tracee Ellis Ross / Racism In Medicine Best Of: Tracee Ellis Ross / Racism In Medicine Listen · 48:44 48:44 Tracee Ellis Ross co-stars in the new movie American Fiction, which is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture. For eight seasons, she starred in the ABC comedy series Black-ish. Ross played the mother, Bow, and she worked with the writers to make sure her character wasn't just what she calls "wife wallpaper." She spoke with Tonya Mosley about those roles.



Also, Dr. Uché Blackstock talks about her new book, Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons With Racism In Medicine.



Maureen Corrigan reviews the debut novel Martyr! from Iranian American poet Kaveh Akbar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor