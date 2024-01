Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks inflation and Candy Crush : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joins Dulcé Sloan, Tom Papa, and Shane O'Neill to talk the economy, how she prepared to smoke weed for the first time, and her Candy Crush score.



Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks inflation and Candy Crush Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks inflation and Candy Crush Listen · 47:17 47:17 Enlarge this image Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Janet Yellen is a preeminent economist, a former Chair of the President's Council of Economic Advisers and Chair of the Federal Reserve, who's now the 78th Treasury Secretary of the United States. That mean she signs all your dollar bills and, fun fact, reads all your Venmo receipts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor