On Holocaust Remembrance Day, a look at how Germany remembers the past Germany devotes enormous resources to educating school children about the Holocaust, antisemitism, and discrimination. Despite that, antisemitic and anti-immigrant rhetoric has increased.

Europe On Holocaust Remembrance Day, a look at how Germany remembers the past On Holocaust Remembrance Day, a look at how Germany remembers the past Audio will be available later today. Germany devotes enormous resources to educating school children about the Holocaust, antisemitism, and discrimination. Despite that, antisemitic and anti-immigrant rhetoric has increased. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor