Biden campaign hits the campaign trail in South Carolina The Biden campaign wants to shore up support by Black voters, starting in the marquee state of South Carolina, where Biden travels Saturday.

Politics Biden campaign hits the campaign trail in South Carolina Biden campaign hits the campaign trail in South Carolina Listen · 3:56 3:56 The Biden campaign wants to shore up support by Black voters, starting in the marquee state of South Carolina, where Biden travels Saturday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor