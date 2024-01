Trump backs out of Arizona fundraiser after allegations surface against state GOP chair Former President Donald Trump cancelled an event in Arizona after a recording leaked of the state G.O.P chair seeming to bribe Senate hopeful Kari Lake not to run for office.

Politics Trump backs out of Arizona fundraiser after allegations surface against state GOP chair Former President Donald Trump cancelled an event in Arizona after a recording leaked of the state G.O.P chair seeming to bribe Senate hopeful Kari Lake not to run for office.