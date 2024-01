At Sundance, filmmakers say the space to get indie films made is shrinking The Sundance Film Festival has honored independent movies for 40 years. At this year's gathering, filmmakers expressed unease at the state of the industry.

Movie Interviews At Sundance, filmmakers say the space to get indie films made is shrinking At Sundance, filmmakers say the space to get indie films made is shrinking Audio will be available later today. The Sundance Film Festival has honored independent movies for 40 years. At this year's gathering, filmmakers expressed unease at the state of the industry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor