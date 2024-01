Several nations pause funding to UNRWA over alleged staff involvement in Hamas attack The U.N. agency charged with providing relief to Palestinians has fired several employees over their alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

Middle East Several nations pause funding to UNRWA over alleged staff involvement in Hamas attack The U.N. agency charged with providing relief to Palestinians has fired several employees over their alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.