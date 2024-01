A peace initiative is the latest casualty of Israeli military raids in the West Bank The Jenin Freedom Theatre was ransacked by Israeli soldiers, its staff thrown in jail. Once celebrated as a peace initiative, it's the latest casualty of near-daily military raids on the West Bank.

