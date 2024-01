80 years after his death, a soldier killed at Pearl Harbor was given a military burial After more than 80 years, remains of a Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor aboard the USS California were identified and flown to Massachusetts for burial this weekend with full military honors.

National