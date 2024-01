'Zombie fires' are burning even in the winter amid Canada's record-setting fire season NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Lori Daniels, a forestry expert at the University of British Columbia, about "zombie fires" that continue to burn through the winter in remote areas.

