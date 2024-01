Hearing loss is greater among people living in rural areas, study finds A new study looking at hearing loss finds that it's greater among people living in rural areas. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with audiologist Nicholas Reed, who co-authored the study.

Health Hearing loss is greater among people living in rural areas, study finds Hearing loss is greater among people living in rural areas, study finds Audio will be available later today. A new study looking at hearing loss finds that it's greater among people living in rural areas. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with audiologist Nicholas Reed, who co-authored the study. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor