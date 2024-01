Meet the person working hard to pick the movie you'll watch on your next flight NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Delta's Ekrem Dimbiloglu about how airlines curate the movies and TV shows passengers watch in the air.

Movies Meet the person working hard to pick the movie you'll watch on your next flight Meet the person working hard to pick the movie you'll watch on your next flight Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Delta's Ekrem Dimbiloglu about how airlines curate the movies and TV shows passengers watch in the air. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor