The megalodon maybe wasn't so mega, research suggests The megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago and is thought to be the largest shark that ever swam the Earth — until now. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on January 23m 2023.)

Animals The megalodon maybe wasn't so mega, research suggests The megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago and is thought to be the largest shark that ever swam the Earth — until now. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on January 23m 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor