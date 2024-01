The history of Hezbollah NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Randa Slim, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, about the history of Hezbollah, and the groups their current role Lebanon and the region.

Middle East The history of Hezbollah The history of Hezbollah Listen · 6:56 6:56 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Randa Slim, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, about the history of Hezbollah, and the groups their current role Lebanon and the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor