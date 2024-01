U.S. blames Iran-backed militants for drone attack that killed 3 service members NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, about the killing of the service members in a strike in Jordan, and the widening conflict in the Middle East.

