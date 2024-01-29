Accessibility links
What Trump's Legal Battles Mean For The GOP Race : 1A As the curtain falls on the New Hampshire primary, Democrats and Republicans are looking ahead to South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

And even though Nevada is next on the calendar, the nomination process there is looking unconventional for Republicans.

GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump is still facing 91 criminal charges across four different court cases. How are these cases affecting Trump's campaign and the overall GOP strategy?

We discuss what we should keep an eye out for during these primary races.

What Trump's Legal Battles Mean For The GOP Race

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving at her first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving at her first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

As the curtain falls on the New Hampshire primary, Democrats and Republicans are looking ahead to South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

And even though Nevada is next on the calendar, the nomination process there is looking unconventional for Republicans.

GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump is still facing 91 criminal charges across four different court cases.

What should we keep an eye out for in these primary races? And how are Trump's legal troubles affecting his campaign and overall GOP strategy?

