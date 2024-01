Morning news brief President Biden vows to respond to deadly drone attack in Jordan. Israel accuses the main U.N. agency in Gaza of aiding Hamas. House Republicans seek to impeach the chief of Homeland Security

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:19 11:19 President Biden vows to respond to deadly drone attack in Jordan. Israel accuses the main U.N. agency in Gaza of aiding Hamas. House Republicans seek to impeach the chief of Homeland Security Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor