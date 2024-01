Deal is in the works to release Israeli hostages and for a pause in fighting in Gaza Israel says there are still differences between the sides on what the deal should look like. This comes nearly four months into the war — as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is getting worse.

Middle East Deal is in the works to release Israeli hostages and for a pause in fighting in Gaza Deal is in the works to release Israeli hostages and for a pause in fighting in Gaza Israel says there are still differences between the sides on what the deal should look like. This comes nearly four months into the war — as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is getting worse.