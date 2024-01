The first official Democratic primary of 2024 is Saturday in South Carolina President Biden spent the weekend talking to Democrats in South Carolina ahead of his party's first official nominating contest.

Politics The first official Democratic primary of 2024 is Saturday in South Carolina The first official Democratic primary of 2024 is Saturday in South Carolina Listen · 2:50 2:50 President Biden spent the weekend talking to Democrats in South Carolina ahead of his party's first official nominating contest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor