President Biden vows to respond to the deadly drone attack in Jordan A drone attack over the weekend that killed three U.S. soldiers at a remote base in Jordan was attributed to Iran-backed militias. President Biden says the U.S. "shall respond" to the attack

Middle East

President Biden vows to respond to the deadly drone attack in Jordan

A drone attack over the weekend that killed three U.S. soldiers at a remote base in Jordan was attributed to Iran-backed militias. President Biden says the U.S. "shall respond" to the attack