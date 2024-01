Chair of the Senate intelligence committee has 3 big concerns about 2024's election Sen. Mark Warner tells NPR's A Martinez he's concerned about foreign powers who want to attack U.S. democracy, Americans who deny election results and the new tools that make it east to sow doubt.

Politics Chair of the Senate intelligence committee has 3 big concerns about 2024's election Chair of the Senate intelligence committee has 3 big concerns about 2024's election Listen · 4:55 4:55 Sen. Mark Warner tells NPR's A Martinez he's concerned about foreign powers who want to attack U.S. democracy, Americans who deny election results and the new tools that make it east to sow doubt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor