San Diego's flooding shows the toll of climate change on low-income communities Many communities affected most by San Diego's flooding were low-income, with a majority of Latino and Black residents. The impact highlights the inequality in public investment for climate resiliency.

Climate San Diego's flooding shows the toll of climate change on low-income communities San Diego's flooding shows the toll of climate change on low-income communities Listen · 4:15 4:15 Many communities affected most by San Diego's flooding were low-income, with a majority of Latino and Black residents. The impact highlights the inequality in public investment for climate resiliency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor