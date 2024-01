New book finds Trump's plot to overturn 2020 election 'crazier than anybody imagined' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman about their new book, Find Me The Votes.

Author Interviews New book finds Trump's plot to overturn 2020 election 'crazier than anybody imagined' Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman about their new book, Find Me The Votes.