UNRWA loses funding after charges that some employees took part in Hamas attack Some countries have paused funding to a UN agency that looks after Palestinian refugees after Israel provided evidence that it said showed Palestinian employees took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Middle East UNRWA loses funding after charges that some employees took part in Hamas attack UNRWA loses funding after charges that some employees took part in Hamas attack Listen · 3:31 3:31 Some countries have paused funding to a UN agency that looks after Palestinian refugees after Israel provided evidence that it said showed Palestinian employees took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor