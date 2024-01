The impact of Taylor Swift being on the NFL bleachers NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Nora Princiotti, a staff writer at The Ringer and a Swiftie, about Taylor Swift's cultural impact on the NFL.

Culture The impact of Taylor Swift being on the NFL bleachers The impact of Taylor Swift being on the NFL bleachers Listen · 4:07 4:07 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Nora Princiotti, a staff writer at The Ringer and a Swiftie, about Taylor Swift's cultural impact on the NFL. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor