Mass Shootings And Accountability

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bill Pugliano/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Bill Pugliano/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Are parents criminally responsible if their child commits a mass shooting?

That's the question being debated in Oxford, Michigan, where a trial on parental responsibility after a tragic shooting is underway.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and injuring seven others. The gunman received a life sentence last year. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

What does accountability look like when tragedies occur? And what legal precedent does this Michigan trial set?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.