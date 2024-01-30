Accessibility links
Mass Shootings And Accountability : 1A Are parents criminally responsible if their child commits a mass shooting?

That's the question being debated in Oxford, Michigan, where a trial on parental responsibility after a tragic shooting is underway.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and injuring seven others. The gunman received a life sentence last year. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

We discuss what accountability looks like when shootings involving minors occur.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find more shows and information online.

1A

Mass Shootings And Accountability

Mass Shootings And Accountability

Listen · 32:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909924/1227949802" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley are the parents of the teen Oxford High School shooter. Both parents are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Bill Pugliano/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Bill Pugliano/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley are the parents of the teen Oxford High School shooter. Both parents are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Bill Pugliano/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Are parents criminally responsible if their child commits a mass shooting?

That's the question being debated in Oxford, Michigan, where a trial on parental responsibility after a tragic shooting is underway.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and injuring seven others. The gunman received a life sentence last year. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

What does accountability look like when tragedies occur? And what legal precedent does this Michigan trial set?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.