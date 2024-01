Why doesn't Martin Scorsese join crowds in theaters to watch his own films? Scorsese, who has another Oscar nomination for best director, told Variety he doesn't watch in theaters mostly because he's short, and doesn't want to deal with someone taller sitting in front of him.

Movies