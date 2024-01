New sickle cell therapies come with side effects and a big price tag People with sickle cell disease are thrilled there are now approved gene therapies for the inherited blood disorder, but the cost has them wondering if they'll ever get treatment.

National New sickle cell therapies come with side effects and a big price tag New sickle cell therapies come with side effects and a big price tag Listen · 3:37 3:37 People with sickle cell disease are thrilled there are now approved gene therapies for the inherited blood disorder, but the cost has them wondering if they'll ever get treatment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor